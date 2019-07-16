Teller County representatives, CDOT compromise on Gillette Flats Spring future

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — After the spring was brought to CDOT’s attention they immediately wanted to shut it down.

CDOT gave Teller County residents until April before they’d cap the spring for good, however after outcry from the community and coaxing from public officials the spring is still running.

State Representative Mark Baisley said that in order to keep it running they plan to limit large water use of the spring and nail down a water substitution plan due to water right concerns.

Baisley said he’s glad CDOT was willing to compromise and thinks the plan will work; they just need to secure a funding source.

