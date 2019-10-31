Teller County feeling impact of Patrick Frazee trial

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been nearly a year since Kelsey Berreth went missing. Now a trial is set to begin revolving around her disappearance putting a small Teller County town in the national spotlight.

Patrick Frazee has been accused of the alleged murder and disappearance of his fiance Kelsey Berreth who was last seen Thanksgiving of 2018.

Opening statements in the trial against Patrick Frazee are set to start Friday afternoon. He faces multiple counts.

There will be 12 jurors and 4 alternates selected Friday morning.

Approximately 1300 people live within the city limits of Cripple Creek many of them say it’s business as usual despite having a big trial taking place in their back yard.

“We’ve seen the influx of traffic and some streets that have been blocked off but overall it’s been a nonevent except for trial dates,” resident Ellen Moore said.

Another resident Liz Zdanowicz said, “I’ve never been involved in a situation like this I live behind the courthouse and it’s a traffic ruckus.”

Folks living in Cripple Creek said despite the national attention on the case it has had little impact on this small town so far.

“We have the most precious place in the world and he has nothing to do with our community,” resident Jacob Mau said.

“It really hasn’t been a huge impact negatively or positively, it’s business as usual,” said Moore.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks and is expected to wrap up by November 22.