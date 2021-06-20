Teen’s truck rolls into Lake Pueblo, park officials urge caution when spending a day at the lake

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — One teenager’s Father’s Day started off rough after his truck rolled into Lake Pueblo.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region, the teenager put his truck’s parking break on but failed to turn the truck off. Once the truck started rolling toward the lake, the teenager tried to stop it but ended up with a broken arm.

Photos courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office volunteer dive team was contacted and was able to use a cable to pull the truck from the water.

Park officials say this type of accident happens regularly due to people being in a rush and or being distracted while at the lake.