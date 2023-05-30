(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kids healing kids is the idea behind an upcoming collaboration between a local photographer and a nonprofit that helps raise funds for families with children in need of mental health care.

Lindsey Kangas, President of Bryson’s Chase Foundation, and Becky Sullivan, Owner of Black Forest Photography, are teaming up to create an exhibit for change.

Currently, they are looking for teenage participants willing to be photographed and share their stories about mental health. The hope is that others will feel less alone and know there is hope.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental permission. Kangas and Sullivan are looking for around 15 teens to participate.

Those interested can apply here.

The exhibit will be on display in May 2024. The location has not yet been announced.