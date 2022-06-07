PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Pueblo on Monday evening has been identified as 16-year-old David Marez by the Pueblo County Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled and Marez’s family has been notified.

Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said the call came in just after 4 p.m. of a swimmer who had “become distressed” at Fish Hook Cove and had gone under the water.

This is the third death on Lake Pueblo in eight days.

Lake Pueblo has more than 4,600 surface acres of water and 60 miles of shoreline, per Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Swimming is only permitted in the Rock Canyon Swim Beach area.