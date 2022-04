CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sierra Rodriguez was reported missing from her home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt with “Y” on the front and gray sweatpants.

If anyone has any information on Sierra’s whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.