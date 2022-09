CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th Street. Jae is 90 percent blind and has shorter hair than what is pictured below.

Jae was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and black and white shoes.

If seen, please notify the Canon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.