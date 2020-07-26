Teen killed in fatal crash near Cañon City

Cañon City, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash near Cañon City on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., CSP responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 9.

Troopers say 19-year-old Jerry Sun was driving a Lincoln Navigator through the intersection when it collided with a bus.

Sun was wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at St. Thomas Moore in Cañon City.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say both passengers were wearing seat belts.

69-year-old Herbert Tecklenburg of Cañon City was driving the bus at the time of the crash.

Tecklenburg had a minor injury and was not transported to the hospital. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation and alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.