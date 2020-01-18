Teen inmate faces more charges for fighting cellmates

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former teen fugitive faces new charges for fighting two cellmates in El Paso County Jail.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, 18-year-old Quinn James Scaggs is accused of fighting 28-year-old Nathan Espinoza. Espinoza had several abrasions to his face and mouth, which required stitches to close up the wound in his lip.

In early October of 2019, Scaggs is accused of using an inmate-issued mug and a pillowcase to create a flail (weapon) to attack 21-year-old Gustavo Antonio Marquez. Scaggs admitted to the beating and said, “I ran up on him, he’s a snitch, and I got to smash him out.”

Marquez is one of five suspects for a double homicide in El Paso County back in March of 2017. He confessed to a gang plot for the shooting deaths of Coronado High School students of Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida. Marquez had to get three staples in his head due to the attack.

For the October incident, Scaggs faces First-Degree Assault, Assault During the Escape, Aggravated Intimidation of A Witness or Victim, Possession and Introducing Contraband in The First-Degree, and Menacing.

For the January incident, Scaggs faces a third-degree assault charge.

Scaggs was booked into the jail for suspicion of pistol-whipping hotel workers and had also escaped a youth facility in Golden. He also has burglary charges.