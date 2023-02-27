(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A teenager who was injured after a multi-vehicle crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs has died of their injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of Barnes Road, near the intersection with Oro Blanco Drive.

CSPD said as a result of the crash, the 17-year-old, a passenger in one of the cars, suffered severe life-threatening injuries and died a week later on Saturday, Feb. 18 as a result of their injuries.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on the teen from Colorado Springs, but due to their age, CSPD said their name will not be released.

CSPD is still investigating whether alcohol or speed are factors in this crash.

According to our previous coverage, when officers arrived at the scene of the crash, shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, they learned that a vehicle turning left from westbound Barnes Road was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Barnes Road, which in turn hit a third vehicle traveling on the same street.

The occupants of the first two vehicles were transported to the hospital. The occupants of the first vehicle traveling eastbound on Barnes Road suffered serious injuries.