Teen breaks into home, steals car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Early Saturday morning, a teen was arrested after stealing a van and attempting to break into another car near Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a teen broke into a home around 1:00 a.m. and stole a gray van in the 8500 block of Roaring Fork Road.

Shorly later, the officers responded to the 7800 block of Maple Lane where a homeowner detained the teen who was trying to break into their car.

CSPD says the teen was found to be in possession of the previously stolen van, and was in possession of a handgun.

