Teen arrested following Widefield shooting

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A teen suspect is now facing charges in connection with a shooting in Widefield, Tuesday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:49 P.M., deputies responded to Caballero Avenue for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a person in a driveway with what they believed was a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies helped the victim until medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies added.

Deputies say the juvenile suspect fled the scene, and efforts to locate him continued throughout the night and into this morning.

Once found the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect faces Criminal Attempt Murder 1 and Prohibited Use of a Weapon charges.