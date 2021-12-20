Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital and ‘doing well’

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is carted off the field after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Monday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital after suffering a head injury during Sunday’s game.

The Broncos said Bridgewater will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. They also said he is doing well following the injury.

Bridgewater was injured during a scary collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury.

Bridgewater didn’t move until they rolled him over to place him on a bodyboard and cart him off the field. He was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The Cincinnati Bengals came away with the 15-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.