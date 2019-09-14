Teddy Bears with a much deeper meaning

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following the loss of a loved one, friends and family experience grief differently through a myriad of emotions and events. While remembrance takes many shapes though out the process, a unique memento is available from Sangre De Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care.

Friday was a special day for those volunteer bear makers and the families who receive them.

“This is our annual teddy bear picnic,” Cass Pearson said.

Pearson lost her husband six years ago and began making quilts for hospice. Making bears was a natural transition for her.

“We come together and we talk about our loved ones,” Pearson said. “And, it’s kind of fun to see the bears walk in the door.”

Throughout the year, volunteers, like Cass, make teddy bears out of a special fabric from someone’s loved one who has passed away.

Little Carlee has a bear made out of her grand mother’s robe.

Jell West had four bears made for her family to honor her mother–in-law who passed away on Thanksgiving of 2018.

“My children didn’t know we were having them made,” West said. “Once we received the bears, and gave it to my daughter she recognized it as Grandmas robe right away.”

West said her mother-in-law collected bears and this made it even more special. All of her other bears were donated to the Children’s hospital, but, this one still has a special place at home.

“It gives her something to hold on to, to cuddle and talk to,” West said.

This year’s picnic came with a theme, Winnie the Pooh, so they shared some quotes from the wise little bear who was stuffed with fluff.

Among the powerful words, the organizer shared this comforting message that typified the picnic, “If there eve comes a day we can’t be together, keep me in your heart and i’ll be there forever.”

To order a memory bear, call Sangre De Cristo Hospice at 719-542-0032.