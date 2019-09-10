Techstars Startup Week kicks off with Governor Polis speaking

COLORADO SPRINGS — Innovators are migrating to Colorado. Governor Jared Polis was in the city Tuesday to kick off Colorado Springs Techstars Startup Week.

There will be over 50 events entrepreneurs can attend to learn best practices to start a business or community organization. Governor Polis, an entrepreneur himself said to take risks and don’t be afraid.

“Colorado Springs and El Paso County are really a brilliant startup community and it’s really about empowering innovation you know today’s garage startup could be tomorrow’s thousand-person company,” Polis said.

Startup week is to celebrate Colorado Springs to work, live and have startups. Organizers expect to see 600 innovators and thinkers this week at the sessions.

“What’s so great is that we have ideas that are addressing a need and that is where we see the most problem-solution fit in some of the most innovative companies,” said Executive Director of Peak Startup Natasha Menn.

The week-long celebration of innovation is free to the public. If you would like to attend and know more about the events check out tap here.