(NEXSTAR) – A representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed that “intermittent technology issues” were interrupting the carrier’s operations Tuesday morning.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a representative for Southwest wrote in response to a Twitter user complaining of a “nationwide grounding” around 9 a.m. CT.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’re hoping to get everyone going ASAP,” the spokesperson said.

In an update posted less than an hour later, Southwest added that there was no “time frame for when this will be resolved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration, however, had said the carrier’s “service has resumed” just after 10 a.m., following an earlier request from Southwest the FAA “pause the airline’s departures.”

Southwest Airlines was not immediately available to confirm whether departures had resumed, or clarify the nature of the technological issues.

On Tuesday morning, passengers took to social media to share their own experiences with delays, including one traveler in Denver who claimed a gate agent spoke of a “system-wide issue” causing a nationwide ground stop, and another passenger whose pilot allegedly blamed the nationwide grounding on a “computer glitch.”

An anchor with Nexstar’s KXAN was also stuck on a plane preparing to depart from Austin amid the disruption.

“Currently stuck on a @SouthwestAir plane at @AUStinAirport. @KXAN_News confirms Southwest told AUS just before 9 am about system-wide technology malfunction,” wrote Tom Miller, a morning KXAN anchor, on Twitter. “Southwest did not give a reason. Southwest Airlines tells AUS it is delaying flights in and out of AUS.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.