COLORADO SPRINGS — A search and rescue operation is underway for a man who went hiking on Pikes Peak but has not returned.

According to his family, Michael Ransom, 26, decided to hike Pikes Peak for his birthday Monday, but they have not heard from him since Monday night.

Michael Ransom, 26

His sister said Michael planned to take The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway down the mountain once he finished his hike, but he did not reach the cog in time.

She also said her brother felt ill Monday and took refuge in his tent about four miles from the summit. That was the last time Michael’s family heard from him.

Teams begin their search

El Paso County Search and Rescue Public Information Officer Jay Christianson told FOX21 News that a team was sent to Pikes Peak Tuesday after Michael’s family could no longer contact him.

Due to the weather, searchers were unable to use aircraft during Tuesday’s search. Depending on the weather, an air search may be utilized Wednesday.

Although searchers have not been able to contact Michael, his family’s information has led searchers to direct their focus at or above treeline near Barr Trail.

Distance between Pikes Peak and Barr Trail; image courtesy of Google Maps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.