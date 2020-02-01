Teams continue to search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they are not letting up on their search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch who has been missing since Monday. EPCSO said their partners continued our search focused in the area of Lorson Ranch.

Over 160 people continue to put in efforts to search for Gannon and preserve and recover any evidence that could lead to his return, said EPCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have received 110 tips to date, and continue to vet and follow-up on each lead coming in.

Organizations involved in Saturday’s search are:



FBI CARD (Child Abduction Rapid Deployment)

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

El Paso County Search and Rescue

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Colorado Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Salvation Army

VOAD – Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

EPCSO asks those who live in or around the Lorson Ranch area to be mindful of and check areas on your property a child may hide to include yards, window wells, outbuildings and culverts.

If you have any information as it relates to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.