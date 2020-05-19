Teachers give signs of hope to dozens of Colorado Springs students

COLORADO SPRINGS– 5th grade teachers from Antelope Trails Elementary School drove to each student’s house, to give them a personalized lawn sign as a way to celebrate their continuation to middle school.

As the coronavirus pandemic closed schools, they were unable to do a continuation ceremony and ‘clap out’ through the school, as originally planned.

5th grade teachers Sue Trask and Nichole Buzzard drove around for hours on Monday dropping off 58 yard signs and saying goodbye to their students.

“It makes you feel sad because we haven’t seen them in such a long time but really happy to see them again. Today, I just hope they know how much we love them!” said Trask.

Many of the students say they enjoyed the special visit, are looking forward to heading back to school in the fall to see their friends, once again.

“It was awesome! I really enjoyed it. To finally see them in person, that was a good feeling,” said 5th grader Adam A.