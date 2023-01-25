(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A suspect, identified as 52-year-old Ronald Jess Andert, has been arrested after an alleged burglary in progress call turned vehicle pursuit in Teller County.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in Victor, for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, the reporting party was able to give a vehicle description for Andert, who had driven away from the area.

Courtesy: TCSO, Ronald Jess Andert

While responding, a deputy was passed by Andert, who deputies attempted to stop, before a pursuit began. Almost three miles up the road, Andert apparently went off the roadway and went through a fence on the Newmont Mine.

In further attempts to stop Andert, deputies, assisted by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), set up a perimeter. About 20 minutes later Andert was spotted back on the road and avoided spike strips set up by troopers.

Andert continued about two more miles into Cripple Creek at a slow speed when he eventually pulled into the Gas N Roll station. Andert eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

According to TCSO, Andert was charged with Vehicular Eluding, First Degree Criminal Trespass, Reckless Endangerment, Second Degree Criminal Trespass, and Reckless Driving.

Andert is currently being held on a $50,000 Cash Only Bond.