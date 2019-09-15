Tattoo-a-thon for cancer in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Since 2016, Fallen Heroes Tattoo has been giving back to the Sue Dinapoli Ovarian Cancer Society.

What started out as a one-day event over the years, turned into a week-long fundraiser.

During this week, each tattoo (tennis ball-sized or smaller) is $60 and $40 of that goes directly to the Ovarian Cancer Society.

This cause means a lot to the owner of the shop, David Brown.

From Sept 14 – 21 from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. the crew at Fallen Heros Tattoo will be trying to reach their fundraising goal of $25,000.

This is all leading up to the Be Ovary Aware 5K Run and 3K Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22.

