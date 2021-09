COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, so in order to raise awareness and funds, Fallen Heroes Tattoo in Colorado Springs is hosting a tattoo-a-thon.

Watch the story by FOX21’s chief photographer Mike Duran here:

The tattoo-a-thon will last until Saturday, Sept. 18, so there’s still time for you to book an appointment! If you’re not looking to get some new ink, consider stopping by the shop to make a donation to the shop’s fund instead.