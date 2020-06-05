Tasting rooms, movie theaters, and bowling alleys can reopen in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The state approves the second variance for Fremont County allowing for breweries, wineries, cideries, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen.

Bowling alleys, movie theatres, and tasting rooms will open if they can strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Fremont County has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 cases with just 1 case in the last two weeks for a two-week incidence rate of 2 per 100,000, and sufficient hospital capacity to care for COVID-19 positive patients.

In order to achieve 6 feet distancing the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit

ensuring a minimum 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 175 people

gathered in a confined indoor space at any given time.

For movie theaters, the facility must track the number of individuals in a theater to create

appropriate distancing as follows:

Capacity shall be limited by the number of seats per theater

Customers must be separated by a minimum of at least three seats to the side, and must alternate every other row

Individuals residing in the same household will be considered one customer

Six feet distance must be maintained between customers

If 48 or more cases occur in a two week period (two week incidence of 100 per 100,000), then this variance is automatically rescinded. Additionally, CDPHE reserves the right to modify or rescind this variance approval as circumstances warrant.