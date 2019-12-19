Target shoppers surprised by Secret Santa

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some families who shopped at a Colorado Springs Target Wednesday night were surprised when a local home services company, WireNut, paid for their carts.

“You never know who you’re going to talk to. It’s those kinds of stories you don’t expect to hear every year,” Warren Peacock, the Growth Director of WireNut said.

The company has been doing this tradition for several years. Peacock said his favorite part is seeing the smile on people’s faces. Each family is completely picked at random.

“We just go based off what your heart is telling you. People chose for different reasons,” Peacock said.

This year they paid for at least 8 different families shopping carts full of stuff for the upcoming holidays. Each cart cost anywhere between $200 to $500 total.

One mom, Tamika Wilson, was buying stuff for her coworkers kids.

“You pay it forward. I was helping someone else and now they are helping me,” Wilson said.

Kyrstal Lucero, is a mother of three and this Christmas season hasn’t been too easy. She was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have part of her femur shaved off, leaving her to walk with crutches.

“I am able to give my kids a Christmas they weren’t expecting and my family was planning on helping me out with,” Lucero said. “I’m grateful to WireNut. My children and I will have a great Christmas because of them.”