(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Parents looking to recycle an old car seat can do so now at any Target location, and receive a 20% off coupon for one car seat, stroller, or selected baby gear.

Target stores have hosted an annual Car Seat Trade-In program since 2016, in an effort to minimize waste and help families access more sustainable choices when it comes to car seats.

Parents who trade in a car seat will receive a 20% off coupon to redeem in the Target app or Target.com/circle.

The trade-in window is open from April 16-29 at Target stores across the nation. Target said since 2016 when the program launched, 2.19 million car seats and 32.9 pounds of car seat materials have been recycled.