Talking to kids about tragedies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After disturbing incidents like terrorist attacks, riots, violence, and natural disasters, Children’s Hospital Colorado said feelings of panic and fear increase.

Extensive news coverage and posts on social media can heighten those feelings, especially in kids and teens. Pediatric psychologist Jenna Glover, Ph.D., said that as adults grapple with how to move forward in the aftermath of these events, it’s important to help kids and teens process them, too.

When traumatic events happen, Dr. Glover says parents are hesitant to talk to kids in fear of upsetting them, but she said it’s unlikely kids will start the conversations on their own, so she gives tips on how to approach this conversation with kids.

Before speaking to your own kids, Dr. Glover recommends parents process the events themselves with a friend.

“Ask what they are hearing about the shooting, how they are feeling about the shooting, and what questions they have; it gives kids permission to talk about whatever they are feeling to normalize this and understand where their child is at so they can meet them there,” Dr. Glover said.

Children’s Hospital providing General Guidelines to Help your Child Cope. When something unsettling is in the news, kids seek security. In general, parents should consider the following:

Increase how and when you’re available to your child, both physically and emotionally.

Decrease or set limits on access to media.

Display and promote stability.

Be open to your child’s fears.

Avoid minimizing or jumping to problem-solving.

Be prepared for questions.

They also have tips by age group tap here to see more details.