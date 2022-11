(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you need to get rid of those Jack-o-lanterns, Rock Ledge Ranch is accepting pumpkin donations through Nov. 6.

According to Rock Ledge Ranch, pumpkins are good for the digestive systems of their animals and enjoyable as well. Pumpkins should be wax free, unpainted, and chemical-free. Donors can drop them off in the back of a trailer parked at the intersection of Chambers Way and Chambers Drive south of the ranch.