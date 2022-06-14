COLORADO SPRINGS — With the official start of summer less than a week away, many will be heading back to the gym to get their fitness goals on track.

In case you were looking to change up your workout routine, Flylife Fitness hopes you give them a try! They just opened a new and larger location in Colorado Springs off Garden of the Gods Road, and have plenty of room for new members.

Flylife Fitness is a high intensity, low impact workout that focuses on strengthening your core and toning muscles. The new location has been open for five months, and is owned by Amy and John O’Connor. The husband and wife duo brought Flylife Fitness to the Colorado Springs community six years ago, and have been expanding it ever since.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to the new location, and got an inside look at classes offered.