(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Care and Share is hosting the Take a Turkey to Work Day event today Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening.

Participating King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have drop-offs for people to donate a frozen turkey to Care and Share. Some workplaces are hosting events for people to bring turkeys to be donated while individuals can donate at the participating King Soopers locations listed:

7915 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80951

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923

9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

102 W. 29th St., Pueblo, CO 81008

3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

Colorado Springs and Pueblo distribution center drop-off locations:

2605 Preamble Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80915

100 Greenhorn Dr., Pueblo, CO 81004

For those who can’t make it to a drop-off location, monetary donations can be made online to support the effort.

Some people have more to be thankful for this holiday season and can now share that gratitude with those less fortunate.