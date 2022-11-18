(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Care and Share is hosting the Take a Turkey to Work Day event today Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening.
Participating King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have drop-offs for people to donate a frozen turkey to Care and Share. Some workplaces are hosting events for people to bring turkeys to be donated while individuals can donate at the participating King Soopers locations listed:
- 7915 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80951
- 3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- 9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 102 W. 29th St., Pueblo, CO 81008
- 3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
Colorado Springs and Pueblo distribution center drop-off locations:
- 2605 Preamble Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80915
- 100 Greenhorn Dr., Pueblo, CO 81004
For those who can’t make it to a drop-off location, monetary donations can be made online to support the effort.
Some people have more to be thankful for this holiday season and can now share that gratitude with those less fortunate.