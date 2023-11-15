(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Nov. 17 Cara and Share Food Bank will be collecting turkeys for the annual Take a Turkey to Work Day.
Care and Share is asking for the community’s support in collecting frozen turkey donations. The turkeys donated are then distributed to food pantries the very next day.
You can participate in this year’s turkey drive on Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kings Soopers locations in Southern Colorado.
King Soopers Drop-off Locations:
- 3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- 815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
- 3570 Hartsel Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- 9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 102 W. 29th St., Pueblo, CO 81008
- 3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
- 131 Market St., Alamosa, CO 81101
Last year 12,000 turkeys were provided to food pantries across southern Colorado through physical and monetary donations. Care and Share says if you can’t drop off a turkey in person monetary donations can be made by clicking the link above.