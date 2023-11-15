(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Nov. 17 Cara and Share Food Bank will be collecting turkeys for the annual Take a Turkey to Work Day.

Care and Share is asking for the community’s support in collecting frozen turkey donations. The turkeys donated are then distributed to food pantries the very next day.

You can participate in this year’s turkey drive on Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kings Soopers locations in Southern Colorado.

King Soopers Drop-off Locations:

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

3570 Hartsel Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923

9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

102 W. 29 th St., Pueblo, CO 81008

St., Pueblo, CO 81008 3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

131 Market St., Alamosa, CO 81101

Last year 12,000 turkeys were provided to food pantries across southern Colorado through physical and monetary donations. Care and Share says if you can’t drop off a turkey in person monetary donations can be made by clicking the link above.