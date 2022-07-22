PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo School District 60 leaders and board members toured the new Centennial and East High Schools, slated to open in 2023.

According to a Facebook post by D60, the construction is now 65% complete. With the familiar red and gold colors already in place at Centennial and East, the two-story, expansive buildings are quickly taking the shape of state-of-the-art educational facilities that scholars, staff, and the community can expect in a little more than a year from now.

The visitors were shown the schools’ auditoriums and gymnasiums, classrooms and locker rooms, commons areas, Career and Technical Education spaces – for East, an industrial-size kitchen and at Centennial, the new home of the Health Academy – open-air balconies, and other notable features.

“My impression is that the buildings are so aesthetically pleasing, with so much light,” Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said. “It’s amazing to see [the schools] coming together so quickly, and I am just beaming with pride for all of our construction workers and everyone who has had a hand in this project.”

“It’s exciting to see,” Superintendent Macaluso added.

“What an incredible gift this is going to be for the entire city, but particularly for our students and staff,” said Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Morey. “I can tell you that when they walk into those spaces, their jaws are going to drop.”