(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are fans of the Denver Nuggets’ Mascot, Rocky, so much so, it did a recent comparison between Rocky and an actual mountain lion.

The first comparison by CPW was the tail. Rocky’s is in the shape of a lightning bolt, and while an actual mountain lion’s tail differs in shape, it does measure a third of its body.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The second comparison was whether or not to approach the two. CPW said that while Rocky can be approached for autographs and photos, never approach a mountain lion especially one that is feeding or with kittens.

The third comparison was whether or not both can throw half-court shots. CPW said it cannot confirm if a mountain lion can throw half-court shots like Rocky, as they are rarely seen for more than a brief moment.

The next game for the Nuggets and Heat is Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Miami.