(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a new Taco Bell coming to Colorado Springs, bringing with it 50 new jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. According to a press release, the new location will be at 7857 East Woodman Road, which is near the intersection with Marksheffel Road, and just west of Falcon.

The new location will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 a.m.

“Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to enjoy the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Taco Bell,” said Tonya Mangels, Vice President of Marketing Activation, KBP Brands.

The new Taco Bell location will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will “bring around 50 new jobs to the Colorado Springs community.”