COLORADO SPRINGS — Switchbacks FC take on Detroit City FC in Saturday’s home game at Wiedner Field at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Brendan Burke’s team is closing in on a playoff spot, with only two more home games left in the regular season. Weidner Field is having a superhero night during Saturday’s game, so grab your cape!

All coverage will be on SOCO CW and tickets are still available at switchbacksfc.com.