Aaron Wheeler (left) celebrates his second goal of the Switchbacks’ 3-0 win over Rio Grande Valley. (Source: Switchbacks FC/Mark Reis)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Oakland Roots SC defeated San Diego Loyal SC 3-0 Sunday night, meaning Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will host another playoff game in the Western Conference semifinal round.

The No. 3 seed Colorado Springs earned a 3-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Saturday night to keep their season alive. With Oakland in the postseason as the No. 7 seed, they will travel to face No. 1 San Antonio FC next round.

The Switchbacks will welcome in No. 4 seed Sacramento Republic FC Sat., Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. The two teams earned 3-0 home victories against each other in the regular season.