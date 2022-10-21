(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is preparing for its first, playoff home match on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. against the Rio Grande Valley FC.

“Hopefully the building is full and it’s louder than it’s ever been, that’s all we ask for and we will do the rest,” said Brendan Burke, Head Coach, Switchbacks FC.

Tickets to the match are still available and fans can find those here. The game will also be live-streamed online by the SOCO CW.

The Switchbacks FC completed the regular season in third place for 2022.