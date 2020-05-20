Switchbacks FC players return to training in small groups

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC players returned to training on May 15 in limited small group settings.



Courtesy: Switchbacks FC

According to the United Soccer League (USL), clubs across both leagues will continue to be allowed to train in limited small group settings, the full-sided training moratoriums will now coincide with any potential adoption of a return to play model.

“As from the beginning of the crisis, the league continues to participate in a national COVID-19 task force and will not resume play under any scenario until it is in alignment with the recommendations of that task force, as well as local and state health authorities. The USL also continues to work with the USLPA on COVID-19 management, player safety and well-being, economic relief, and the larger collective bargaining process,” according to a press release from the USL.

The USL says additional updates will be made available as soon as possible.