(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are making Club history as they gear up for their second, home playoff match on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Saturday’s game, which begins at 6 p.m. will be against the Sacramento Republic FC, as the Switchbacks slide into the USL Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Final.

Tyler Cutler, the Communications Manager for Switchbacks FC said in addition to the game, there will be fireworks, food and drinks.

“Even if you’re not sure if you’re a soccer fan, even if you’re not sure if you’re a sports fan, come for the show, come for the experience,” said Cutler.

Tickets to the match are still available and fans can find those here. The game will also be live-streamed online by the SOCO CW.

The Switchbacks FC completed the regular season in third place for 2022.