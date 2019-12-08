Switchbacks break ground on downtown stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC breaking ground on the new stadium Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Cimmaron & Sawatch Streets.

It’s been a long time coming. They got community input in August and received city council approval last month.

The facility will serve as the permanent home for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks with an anticipated 8,000 seats.

It will encompass a synthetic turf field with organic infill for competition and a 145,500-square-foot stadium overall.

The organizer’s hope, other large events. Will also be heald at the stadium.

“One day when we look back at a culmination of many people’s dreams, visions and contributions and one day many others will remember this day as a starting point for many entertainment professionals, athletes and performers, who will contribute much to this city,” said Switchbacks President, Nick Ragain. “Words can’t describe how pleased I am to see this project break ground after six years of effort. The downtown stadium is a game-changer for Colorado Springs on many levels.”

Saturday the team also unveiled a new logo and invited the public to secure seats for the first season there.

The Switchbacks will open play in the downtown stadium in the spring of 2021.

Fans can get your Downtown Season Membership with a $25 refundable deposit for unlimited seats. A $100 deposit is also available for premium seating.

