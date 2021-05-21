LIVE: Switchbacks FC home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Switchbacks FC faces off against New Mexico United FC on Friday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game kicks off at 7 p.m.

More than 6,000 fans are watching the grand home opener in downtown Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks gave out 600 t-shirts to the first 600 fans. The stadium is at 75% capacity. You can watch the game right here or on SOCOCW.com.

Hadji Barry scores the first goal in Weidner Field History in the first two minutes of the game. Six minutes later New Mexico ties it up.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister went to Weidner Field to check out what fans can expect for the 2021 season!