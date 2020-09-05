Swinging the pandemic away with a twist on a dance classic

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dance studio is getting creative amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are implementing social distancing in partner dances which they will perform this weekend in front of seniors as part of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region‘s Curbside Culture Program.

Due to COVID-19 artists and dancers across the Pikes Peak Region have been put to the challenge.

“We are trying to trek along and adapt any way we can,” said Dance Wonderland owner Naomi Skee.

Dance Wonderland decided to take on current health guidelines and make changes to classics, with the help of a scarf.

“It does work the physics is there but the biggest challenge is there is more distance so you have to go further in the same amount of time and requires a stronger level of connection,” said Skee.

They along with other artists know any stumble can be made part of a dance and so they simply decided to dance this pandemic away.

“I absolutely believe dance is an important outlet to help people with social connections,” said Skee.

The Curbside Culture program is helping artists like them by bringing the performing arts out into the community while following current health guidelines.

“It is so fulfilling that we get to continue to dance for our families and friends and show them what we have been working at,” said Dance Wonderland instructor Danny Tryon.

To book Curbside Culture visit their website.