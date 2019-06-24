Swinging for Stephanie, fundraiser benefits deputy with cancer

A fundraiser for a long time sheriff’s deputy Stephanie Criss.

She’s battling cancer, but those who know her say the disease didn’t define her.

Sunday dozens of supporters swinging for Stephanie at Antler Creek Golf course in Peyton.

She has served on the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years.

Now though, she is getting chemo treatments, she is running out options to get well.

Her boyfriend Phil McDonald said this event means a lot of Stephanie who has given so much to the community.

They are using the funds raised from the event to help put a dent in some of the costly medical bills from a variety of treatments.

