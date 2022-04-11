COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking to sweeten up your Easter holiday – or want to give a birthday party an extra boost with some personalized treats – KB Sweet Treats in Colorado Springs is ready to help out!

Kelly Bowman is the owner and sole employee of KB Sweet Treats. She is a licensed home-based baker who specializes in artisan cakes, cookies, and cake pops.

Bowman joined the FOX21 Morning News Team to show off some of her special treats.

You can find more information on KB Sweet Treats online.