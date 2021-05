EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) SWAT members are responding to the area of Willow Springs Pond for a man with a weapon in Willow Springs.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area. Keep away from Southbound Hwy 16 and 85/87. This is north of Fountain Creek Regional Park and very close to the Nature Center.

