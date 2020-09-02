Suzanne Morphew’s husband left cheap Denver hotel room reeking of chlorine, littered with insurance letters, co-worker claims

An exclusive report from the DailyMail.com on Wednesday says the husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew spent the night before she vanished at a budget hotel in Denver – and left the room reeking of chlorine, a co-worker claimed exclusively to DailyMail.com.

‘People don’t know the truth’: Suzanne Morphew’s husband speaks exclusively to FOX21

Here are the exclusive details of the DailyMail.com story released on Wednesday.

DailyMail.com revealed that Jeff Puckett, a co-worker of Barry’s, took over his hotel room on May 10 and found it scattered with wet towels and stinking of chlorine

A manager at the property confirmed to DailyMail.com that they do not use chlorine to clean guest rooms

The co-worker also discovered a pile of mail in the room – including a letter about property insurance – and later turned it over to the FBI

DailyMail.com said Barry was granted guardianship of Suzanne in order to sell a property in their native Indiana on Tuesday

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10th, on Mother’s Day in the town of Maysville, Colorado.

One of Suzanne’s family members says that they are worried Barry, Suzanne’s husband hasn’t told investigators everything he knows. Barry told the family he was working in Denver when Suzanne was reported missing and their girls were on a camping trip out of state.

Brother of missing Chaffee County woman enlists volunteers for search effort

“I’ll do anything to get you back,” Barry said in a video posted to Facebook on May 17.

One of Suzanne’s family members is breaking their silence with the promise of anonymity. They’re worried Barry is tampering with the investigation.

This family member says Barry refused two polygraph tests, a critical analysis test and the family member also says the data collected from his truck didn’t match up with what he told investigators.

In an exclusive interview with FOX21 News, Barry said he was never asked to take a polygraph.

The Chaffee County Sheriff wouldn’t offer any insight on the family member’s information, on Barry’s claims regarding the investigation, or any details on the search for Suzanne.