Suzanne Morphew’s family releases statement on anniversary of her disappearance

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — It has been one year since 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, a wife and mother of two in Chaffee County, was reported missing.

Last week, Morphew’s husband, Barry, was arrested and charged with her murder. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday. The couple’s two daughters were there, too. Both cried while their father was advised of the charges against him.

Barry Morphew appeared before a Chaffee County Judge for the first time last week.

Although Suzanne Morphew’s body has not yet been recovered, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, in a press conference last week, he does not believe she is alive.

Today marks 1 year since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. Join the community by lighting a candle or leaving a porch light on at 6:30 p.m. MST to remember #suzannemorphew and her family. Continue to #ShinebrightforSuzanne @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/NM1768Pho1 — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 10, 2021

In a statement released to FOX21, Suzanne Morphew’s older brother, David Moorman, said in part:

In the coming months we will be forced to come to grips with the details of a murder that is still unimaginable. I am constantly hounded by the question, “how did we get here?” How does a man take the life of his wife and the mother of his daughters? How do character flaws turn you into a murderer? Is it nature or nurture? Nothing I say here will change minds and I will leave it to the experts of FBI to outline at the trial the cunning personality traits of Barry Morphew. As we look toward the prosecution and a trial, we can only hope for full confession and learn the whereabouts of Suzanne. I doubt that will happen and we all will be left with hearing horrific details that were perpetrated by pure evil. David Moorman

Throughout the months following his wife’s disappearance, Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence.

Morphew is currently being held without bail in Chaffee County. His next court appearance is set for May 27.

On Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Suzanne Morphew’s friends and family ask that supporters light a candle or turn on their porch lights in her honor.