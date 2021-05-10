Suzanne Morphew’s family releases statement on anniversary of her disappearance

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — It has been one year since 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, a wife and mother of two in Chaffee County, was reported missing.
Last week, Morphew’s husband, Barry, was arrested and charged with her murder. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday. The couple’s two daughters were there, too. Both cried while their father was advised of the charges against him.
Although Suzanne Morphew’s body has not yet been recovered, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, in a press conference last week, he does not believe she is alive.
In a statement released to FOX21, Suzanne Morphew’s older brother, David Moorman, said in part:
Throughout the months following his wife’s disappearance, Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence.
Morphew is currently being held without bail in Chaffee County. His next court appearance is set for May 27.
On Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Suzanne Morphew’s friends and family ask that supporters light a candle or turn on their porch lights in her honor.