Suzanne Morphew’s brother calls for ‘army search’ in Colorado next month

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The brother of missing Chaffee County mother Suzanne Morphew, spoke at a vigil on Saturday in their hometown of Alexandria, Indiana. Andrew Moorman asked for help in searching for Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother’s Day.

The 49-year-old reportedly left home on a bike ride and never returned.

Moorman said he traveled to Salida the very next day.

“I woke up that morning – I looked out the window of the place I was staying and just cried because the mountains were so big – and it was like looking for a needle in a haystack,” he said.

At this weekend’s vigil, Moorman spoke lovingly of his sister, describing her as a beautiful human being, whose smile could light up the room.

But now, it seems Moorman fears the worst. He said his goal now is to find Morphew and bring her home for “a proper burial.”

“I can’t live with myself if I don’t try,” he said.

Moorman spoke to FOX21’s partner, WTTV, about his plans for a massive search in Colorado beginning September 24.

“I’ve got help from Chris and Mike from Profiling Evil, they are helping me a lot,” he noted. But he asked for others to pitch in as well, as he described a “huge effort” now in the works.

“I need mountain bikers, I need hikers, I need rock climbers, I need cavers, I need drivers,” he said.

“Could use some drone activity out there. Bring your iPhone with you. They will set up a grid search and they will ping our phones as we move. They will mark off areas and take us to another area. I have two of the Benghazi survivors that will help us out there. They are gonna coordinate all the GPS.”

Moorman seems to be putting plans in place without input from his sister’s daughters.

“I haven’t talked to them. Been kinda silent out there which is disappointing,” he said.

Moorman said the family is concerned about Morphew’s two daughters.

“I hope that they are okay,” he said. “If they see this, please call your Grandpa.”

As for Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew, Moorman said the two have had very few conversations over the last three months. Barry spoke publicly on one ocassion following his wife’s disappearance.

“He says, ‘she’s the love of my life, I could never do this,'” Moorman said. “The problem I have with that is I don’t feel like he’s fully cooperating with investigators. He should have taken a lie detector and a voice analysis, anything else they ask him to do. And he’s gone kinda quiet.”

But in an exclusive interview, Barry told FOX21’s Lauren Scharf he was never asked to take a polygraph.

“There is nothing that I am hiding,” Barry said. “I have given three – 30 hours of testimony to the FBI and the CBI. I’ve answered every question. Every single question.”

FOX21 has made several attempts to confirm whether Barry was asked to take a polygraph, but neither the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office nor the CBI would provide an answer.

Moorman said there is no history of animosity between Barry and Suzanne in their marriage, but that current circumstances have brought new issues to light.

“I think there’s a friend that she texted a lot and talked to, that she confided in, and maybe things weren’t hunky dory,” he said.

One thing the two men do appear to agree on, is that the discovery of Suzanne’s bike in the days following her disappearance, has raised more questions than answers.

“The bicycle was not ridden over the hill. It was thrown there by human hands,” Moorman said.

“Suzanne would never leave her home or her daughters there just no way. She’s hidden way too well. A predator doesn’t do that. A robber doesn’t do that. This is something other than that.”

Suzanne’s brother clarified he did not see the recovered bike himself, but said investigators talked to him about what they had found.

“They told me at least the wheels weren’t bent. Nothing was tore up on the bike… and there was no signs of a struggle. And from that moment on – I thought for sure that this was foul play,” he said.

In his interview with FOX21’s Lauren Scharf, Barry said his concern was in how the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office handled the scene.

“My buddy was there… and he said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn’t listen to him and said, ‘this is not CSI,’” Barry said.

“There’s no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff’s Department completely obliterated it.”

Moorman his side of the family had not spoken publicly earlier during search efforts due to a request from investigators.

“I’m past that point now – it’s time to get this out in the media and get some volunteers together and march in Salida, Colorado and find my little sister,” he said. “They haven’t ruled anyone out and they are still searching for Suzanne.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has not named any suspects or persons of interest in the disappearance of Suzzane Morphew. They will not confirm when or where official searches have occurred.

Barry told FOX21 he’s still actively looking for Suzanne on his own.

“This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me,” Barry explained. “But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God.

To help with the search, contact Profiling Evil at profilingevil@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook here.