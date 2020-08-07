SUV went airborne on Highway 50 in Bent County, passenger injured

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, just before 5 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Colorado Highway 50 at milepost 408.

Troopers say a gray 2002 Ford Explorer was eastbound when it drove off the left side of the highway and struck an embankment causing the SUV to go airborne. Investigators believe the Ford Explorer was airborne for 99 feet prior to striking the ground with the front end of the pickup, causing heavy front end damage and airbag deployment. The Ford continued 128 feet and came to final rest on its wheels facing east in the field.

The driver, William Elliott of Lamar was medically cleared on the scene with no injuries, the front seat passenger, Arita Elliott of Lamar was taken by an ambulance to Prowers Medical center where she was treated for a fractured vertebra.

The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind all drivers, to drive sober, and all occupants should always buckle up!

CSP did not say what caused the crash and if any charges will be filed.