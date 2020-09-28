Suspicious death investigation after body found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for a woman’s family after she was found dead in field in pueblo county this morning.

The pueblo county sheriff’s office is calling this a suspicious death after finding the body along Highway 50 in the county. Deputies were called at about 8 a.m. after the property owner found the body in the field.

When they got there, they found the woman dead but said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Deputies believe the woman lives in Pueblo — but are unable to identify her to contact her family.

Pueblo PD said the victim is about 40 years old about 5-foot-5 inches and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250 or

crime stoppers at 542-STOP.