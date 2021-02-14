Suspicious 911 call leads to police finding illegal marijuana grow worth an estimated $300,000 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an abandoned 911 call Saturday

afternoon and found an illegal marijuana grow operation worth an estimated $300,000 at a Pueblo West home.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1300 block of Keymar Place at about 1:30 p.m. after the Pueblo

County Sheriff’s Communication Center tracked a 911 call to the residence.

Police say during the phone call, a woman was heard quietly speaking before the call disconnected.

When deputies arrived at the home, they spoke with 56-year-old Weiguang Fong. Fong told deputies (through a translator) that he did not call 9-1-1 and he was the only person at the home.

Weiguang Fong

Deputies asked Fong for permission to look through the residence to ensure there was nobody that

needed help. Fong agreed to let deputies look through the home and nobody was located.

Police say Fong was arrested and 274 marijuana plants in various stages of growth along with 60 pounds of dried product were seized. State law allows for only 12 plants per household.

Police say when deputies questioned Fong about the plants, he said they were for his wife who suffers from a medical condition.

Deputies arrested Fong for possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana 50 pounds

or more (CR 18-18-406 (2) (b) (Felony 1) and cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants (CR 18-

18-406 (3) (a) (Felony 3).

Fong has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Pueblo Regional Building responded and condemned the home due to extensive alterations made to the home’s electrical system.